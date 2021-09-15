Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,612,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,661 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $342,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,325,000 after buying an additional 989,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,962 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,055,000 after purchasing an additional 694,979 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,085,000 after purchasing an additional 62,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.