Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 642,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 53,435 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $306,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,264 shares of company stock worth $8,652,754. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $502.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

