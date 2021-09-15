Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 395,705 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,136,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395,705 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $411,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $380.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.38 and a 200-day moving average of $343.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

