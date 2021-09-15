Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 35,572 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BTEC opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.38. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

