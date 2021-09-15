Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Up 536.6% in August

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 536.6% from the August 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 46,961 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

USMC stock opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15.

