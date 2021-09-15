Project Pai 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $376,294.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $34.24 million and $376,294.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,773,813,530 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,722,729 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

