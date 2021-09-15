PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Short Interest Update

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

PEXNY stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.3926 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 6.36%.

PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Productions; Pipeline Transportation; and Head Office and Others.

