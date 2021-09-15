Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.30. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 213.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PULM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,079.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pulmatrix by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,848,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 455,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pulmatrix by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 303,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 249,495 shares in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

