Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $56.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

LUNG opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,591,159 shares of company stock worth $97,197,634. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.