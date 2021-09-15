Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00003360 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $419.80 million and $35.56 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00075857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00126203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.03 or 0.00177989 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.78 or 0.07308839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,159.01 or 0.99634301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.40 or 0.00878017 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

