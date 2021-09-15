Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.73). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.08) EPS.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19).

YMTX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $11.53 on Monday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

