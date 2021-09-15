Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Philip Morris International in a research note issued on Sunday, September 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2021 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

PM stock opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.37. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

