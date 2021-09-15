Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.65 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SBNY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.88.

SBNY stock opened at $263.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $272.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.67 and a 200-day moving average of $242.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

