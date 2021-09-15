Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CyrusOne in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

CONE opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,914.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,367,000 after purchasing an additional 251,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,377,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,770,000 after purchasing an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.