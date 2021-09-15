Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) & Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Head-To-Head Review

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quanterix and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix $86.38 million 20.07 -$31.53 million ($1.10) -43.15 Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quanterix.

Profitability

This table compares Quanterix and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix -26.90% -8.76% -7.42% Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Quanterix and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix 1 0 2 0 2.33 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Quanterix presently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.06%. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.86%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Quanterix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Quanterix shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Quanterix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Quanterix on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development. The company was founded by Nicholas J. Naclerio and David R. Walt in April 2007 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

