Quest Diagnostics Incorporated to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DGX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

NYSE:DGX opened at $154.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $160.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

