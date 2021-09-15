Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,245 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Hilltop worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Hilltop by 19.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 8.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

