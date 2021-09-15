Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,664 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,953.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,434,303 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $275.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -142.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

