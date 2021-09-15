Rajiv Vinnakota Sells 2,213 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:CFX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. 1,261,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

