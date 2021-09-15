Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.20

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.20 and last traded at C$11.38, with a volume of 153141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities cut shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$904.32 million and a PE ratio of 21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.84, for a total value of C$38,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,482,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,870,086.98. Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $806,823 over the last three months.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

