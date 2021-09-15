Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Raised to $72.00 at BTIG Research

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NASDAQ REG opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Regency Centers by 181.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

