Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ KRMD opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $133.09 million, a P/E ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $958,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 357,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 297,019 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Repro Med Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repro Med Systems (KRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.