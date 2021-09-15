Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY) in the last few weeks:

9/2/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/1/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$144.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$140.00 to C$144.00.

8/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$139.00 to C$142.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$140.00 to C$143.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$144.00 to C$147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$138.00 to C$145.00.

8/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$135.00 to C$140.00.

8/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$140.00 to C$144.00.

8/25/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$138.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$148.00.

8/13/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$137.00 to C$142.00.

RY stock opened at C$128.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$182.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$128.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$123.19. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$90.75 and a one year high of C$134.23.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total value of C$673,593.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$743,332.69. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$363,732. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.