Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires New Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEM opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

