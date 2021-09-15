Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 3,503 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $77.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.59.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

