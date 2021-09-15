Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $91.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.96. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $57.64 and a 12-month high of $95.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

