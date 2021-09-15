Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 3,504 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Ventas by 26.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 38.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.48, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

