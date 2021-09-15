Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

IEI opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day moving average of $130.78. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.59 and a 1-year high of $133.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

