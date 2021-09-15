Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 2,039 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 35.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 20.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.35.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.