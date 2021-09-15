Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stake Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $75,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,530,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,008,000 after buying an additional 106,913 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,034,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,236,000 after acquiring an additional 241,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR opened at $64.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,845,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,588,735. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on QSR. Oppenheimer upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.