Restore (LON:RST) Sets New 1-Year High at $530.00

Restore plc (LON:RST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 522.50 ($6.83), with a volume of 1399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.66).

RST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Restore from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.96) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 533 ($6.96) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 473.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 415.61. The company has a market capitalization of £697.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

