Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $574.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to report sales of $574.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $572.50 million to $576.00 million. Rexnord reported sales of $493.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rexnord.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

In other news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $2,907,767.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,113 shares of company stock worth $5,161,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Rexnord by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rexnord by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 66,041 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rexnord by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.