RH (NYSE:RH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $6.53 Per Share

RH (NYSE:RH) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.68. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.75 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 157.76% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RH. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. lifted their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

NYSE RH opened at $690.94 on Monday. RH has a 12 month low of $330.64 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $689.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $639.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter worth $693,140,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth $87,060,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in RH by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,529 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter worth $83,105,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

