Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Freshpet were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,176.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $338,311.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,846,124.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,952 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,290. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist cut their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Freshpet stock opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -322.43 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.51.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

