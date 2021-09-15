Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 8,673 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.55.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.