River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1,212.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,341 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,689. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

