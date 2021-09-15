River Road Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,999 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Genuine Parts worth $28,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.92 and a 200 day moving average of $123.71. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

