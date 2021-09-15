River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 21,603 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,603 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,166,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $155.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.51 and a 200-day moving average of $147.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.