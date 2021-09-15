River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 6,911 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Royal Gold worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,509,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 10.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Royal Gold by 14.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $109.00. The company had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,180. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.67. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $132.66.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.15.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.