Robert Chess Sells 4,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $480,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,095,253.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $503,640.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $480,400.00.

Shares of TWST opened at $114.08 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

TWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $1,774,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 5,791.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 51.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

