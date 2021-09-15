Rock Creek Group LP Buys 340 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $233.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.56. The company has a market cap of $223.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

