Rock Creek Group LP Buys 403 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 145.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $141.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

