Rock Creek Group LP Sells 379 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 70.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $203.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.08 and a 200 day moving average of $219.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

