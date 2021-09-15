Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 19,350 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $43,921,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

