Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 40,670 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 478.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,171 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 40,670 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.76. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

