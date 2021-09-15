Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

IJT stock opened at $131.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $137.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

