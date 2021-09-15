Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,136 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after acquiring an additional 129,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,866 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.22. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $74.42 and a twelve month high of $113.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.