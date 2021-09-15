Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,963,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $146,000.

BKLN opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

