Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 805 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ball by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after purchasing an additional 647,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,472,000 after purchasing an additional 173,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Ball by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.75.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

