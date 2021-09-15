Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,463 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

